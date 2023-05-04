Sharad Pawar says he stepped down as NCP chief 'for party’s future'

Justifying his stance on stepping down as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he resigned "for party’s future" and to create a new leadership.

Justifying his stance on stepping down as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he resigned "for party’s future" and to create a new leadership. He, however, admitted his "mistake", saying he should have taken NCP leaders into confidence before making any decision. "But I was sure, if I had discussed it with you, you would never have said yes," Pawar said on Thursday.

"I took the decision to quit as NCP chief for party’s future. I respect your sentiments...But I am requesting protesters to discontinue the protest," Pawar was quoted by News 18 as saying as he met protesting NCP workers outside the YB Chavan Centre.

Pawar said he will take a final decision in the next couple of days and the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored. Party workers who had gathered to meet Pawar told News 18 that the veteran had assured them that a decision on the new face for the NCP will be taken within two days.

Sharad Pawar had stepped down from the post of NCP national president on Tuesday without specifying any reason. The surprise move triggered protest by his supporters who urged him to take back his decision to resign from the key post. While speculation was rife over the next NCP chief, party leader Ajit Pawar said Sharad Pawar agreed to review his decision and "requires two-three days".

The 'big challenge' before NCP

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said there's a "big challenge" before the committee formed to decide on the post of NCP president. The challenge is to convince Sharad Pawar to rethink his decision of stepping down from the post of NCP chief.

"A big challenge in front of our committee is to convince him to rethink the decision. If he doesn’t agree, we may have to choose one leader for the post of the National President. Our other leaders from different states have started coming to the city. Once all members are in the city, we will hold the first meeting of the committee." Bhujbal said in an exclusive interview with News 18.

Bhujbal is one of the members of the committee that has been appointed by Pawar to look after the political affairs of the party and pick the next national president.

During the interview, the former minister proposed that Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule should be made the national president and Maharashtra politics should be handled by her cousin and Opposition leader Ajit Pawar.

"There is already a division of work in the party. Sule, who is a Member of Parliament, has good connect with other parties and leaders at the national level. Ajit Pawar is handling state politics. In my view, Sule should be made the National President and Ajit Pawar should be given the state affairs," News 18 quoted Bhujbal as saying.