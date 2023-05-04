Sharad Pawar says he stepped down as NCP chief 'for party’s future'

3 Min(s) Read
Justifying his stance on stepping down as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he resigned "for party’s future" and to create a new leadership. He, however, admitted his "mistake", saying he should have taken NCP leaders into confidence before making any decision. "But I was sure, if I had discussed it with you, you would never have said yes," Pawar said on Thursday.
Sharad Pawar said this after meeting NCP workers who were protesting over his resignation as party chief.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Sharad Pawar meets NCP workers amid protest by them after resignation announcement by Pawar as party chief. pic.twitter.com/m9amIsITHv— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023
"I took the decision to quit as NCP chief for party’s future. I respect your sentiments...But I am requesting protesters to discontinue the protest," Pawar was quoted by News 18 as saying as he met protesting NCP workers outside the YB Chavan Centre.