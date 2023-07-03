Sharad Pawar says Ajit's rebellion doesn't have his blessings, announces statewide tour

Sharad Pawar also assured NCP supporters of his continued struggle to rebuild the party and emerge stronger in the coming times. Commenting on leaders leaving his party, including some of his closest colleagues, Pawar said, "I don't get into who left, why they left."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar on Monday denied Ajit Pawar's claim that the latter's rebellion had his blessings, and vowed to keep up a fight against "those who split the party".

"The statement that I gave my blessing was made to mislead people," he said amid a show of strength in Satara's Karad. He also informed his supporters about a statewide-wide campaign beginning from Kolhapur. "I will tour the entire state. I will start from Kolhapur."

Sharad Pawar reached Yashwant Chavan Samadhi in Karad, a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government as Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharad Pawar assured NCP supporters of his continued struggle to rebuild the party and emerge stronger in the coming times.

"People of Maharashtra will not succumb to undemocratic forces," Sharad Pawar added.

“We will put those who split the NCP in their proper places…There is a need to protect the common man’s democratic rights. A vile mentality is rearing its head in progressive Maharashtra. There are attempts to create social divisions, foment communal riots in a society which had been used to living harmoniously. There is an urgent need to uphold democratic rights,” he said.

Commenting on leaders leaving his party, including some of his closest colleagues, Pawar said, "I don't get into who left, why they left," claiming that he has faced similar things in the past.

Ajit Pawar along with an unspecified number of MLAs joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance on July 2 to become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state again. His move could undermine party supremo Sharad Pawar's efforts for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Post Ajit's open rebellion, former state minister Jitendra Awhad was made the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly by the party.