Sharad Pawar says Ajit's rebellion doesn't have his blessings, announces statewide tour

Sharad Pawar also assured NCP supporters of his continued struggle to rebuild the party and emerge stronger in the coming times. Commenting on leaders leaving his party, including some of his closest colleagues, Pawar said, "I don't get into who left, why they left."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar on Monday denied Ajit Pawar's claim that the latter's rebellion had his blessings, and vowed to keep up a fight against "those who split the party".

"The statement that I gave my blessing was made to mislead people," he said amid a show of strength in Satara's Karad. He also informed his supporters about a statewide-wide campaign beginning from Kolhapur. "I will tour the entire state. I will start from Kolhapur."

Sharad Pawar reached Yashwant Chavan Samadhi in Karad, a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government as Deputy Chief Minister.