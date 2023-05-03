Sharad Pawar resigns — From the next NCP chief to other internal changes, a look at various proposals

According to News 18 Lokmat, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar and senior NCP leader, denied taking over as the party chief. He said that Sharad Pawar agreed to review his decision of stepping down as the party chief.

Sharad Pawar resigned as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Now, the big question looms — who will take over the next party president? As Sharad Pawar made the "surprise announcement" on Tuesday, reports claimed that the fight for the post could be a tough one between NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule. Later, the speculations over the next NCP chief deepened with more contenders emerging from the party.

According to News 18 Lokmat, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar and senior NCP leader, denied taking over as the party chief. He also said that Sharad Pawar agreed to review his decision and "requires two-three days".

"…We told him (Sharad Pawar) that workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and requires two-three days ...," Ajit Pawar was quoted by ANI as saying.

Now, a committee formed to decide on the post of NCP president will hold a meeting at YB Chavan Center in Mumbai. Names of many contenders will be discussed at the meet, News 18 reported. Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Walse Patil, Hemant Takle, and Aditi Tatkare are present at the venue.

Who are the top contenders for the post of NCP chief:

1. Supriya Sule

2. Praful Patel

3. Rohit Pawar

4. Jitendra Awad

5. Jayant Patil

6. Chhagan Bhujbal

A look at some proposals by the party over the NCP president post:

According to News 18, the NCP proposed that Sharad Pawar should continue as president, while a working president should be appointed.

It also proposed a division of responsibilities. Supriya Sule might handle national responsibilities, while Ajit Pawar might take the state responsibilities.

NCP leaders resign

While Jayant Patil resigned from the post of NCP state president, Jitendra Awada stepped down from the post of national general secretary on Wednesday.

"I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement (to resign from the post of party chief)," Jitendra Awhad told ANI.

Will Sharad Pawar take back his resignation?

Sources told News 18 that after a meeting late Tuesday, NCP committee members refused to accept Sharad Pawar’s resignation. They reportedly urged him to continue as party president. To help Pawar, a suggestion has also been made to change the party constitution and create a new working president or a post of that level, sources said.

The development came after several NCP leaders protested against Sharad Pawar's resignation. Many urged Sharad Pawar to take back his decision to quit the party post. While some leaders held hunger strikes against the decision, others tried to pacify party workers.

Sharad Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister , who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He stepped down from the post of NCP national president on Tuesday without specifying any reason.