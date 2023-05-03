English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSharad Pawar resigns — From the next NCP chief to other internal changes, a look at various proposals

Sharad Pawar resigns — From the next NCP chief to other internal changes, a look at various proposals

Sharad Pawar resigns — From the next NCP chief to other internal changes, a look at various proposals
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 2:05:56 PM IST (Published)

According to News 18 Lokmat, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar and senior NCP leader, denied taking over as the party chief. He said that Sharad Pawar agreed to review his decision of stepping down as the party chief.

Sharad Pawar resigned as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Now, the big question looms — who will take over the next party president? As Sharad Pawar made the "surprise announcement" on Tuesday, reports claimed that the fight for the post could be a tough one between NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule. Later, the speculations over the next NCP chief deepened with more contenders emerging from the party.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


According to News 18 Lokmat, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar and senior NCP leader, denied taking over as the party chief. He also said that Sharad Pawar agreed to review his decision and "requires two-three days".
ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X