Sharad Pawar resigns — From the next NCP chief to other internal changes, a look at various proposals

Sharad Pawar resigned as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Now, the big question looms — who will take over the next party president? As Sharad Pawar made the "surprise announcement" on Tuesday, reports claimed that the fight for the post could be a tough one between NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule. Later, the speculations over the next NCP chief deepened with more contenders emerging from the party.
According to News 18 Lokmat, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar and senior NCP leader, denied taking over as the party chief. He also said that Sharad Pawar agreed to review his decision and "requires two-three days".