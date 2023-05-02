Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief | Don't lose heart, says Ajit Pawar as supporters get emotional

Sharad Pawar resigns | NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar Saheb will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new president will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance."

While supporters of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar urged him to withdraw his decision to step down as the party national president, his nephew Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back".

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time," Ajit Pawar was quoted by ANI as saying.

Ajit added that "Pawar Saheb will always be the head of the NCP family. "Whoever will be the new president will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," he said.

Appealing to party workers who protested against Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as NCP chief, Ajit Pawar said, "There are several institutions that he is a part of, he will continue to guide us through them. Don't lose your heart".

As Sharad Pawar announced that he is resigning as the NCP chief , a few of supporters got emotional and urged him to take back his decision. NCP leader Jayant Patil broke into tears as said, "This is not going to benefit the youth of the party. We won't be able to work if you step aside."

Other NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad and Dilip Walse Patil said, "We're not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision."

Several other NCP workers protested outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai after party chief Sharad Pawar announced to step down from his post.

Amid Sharad Pawar's surprise move, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said, "We thought Sharad Pawar will remain in public life till his last breath but we can't tell why he resigned today."

Patole said Pawar's resignation will not impact the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and that he hopes "the new president of NCP will stay with the MVA." The MVA is the coalition of Uddhav Thackeray fraction of the Shiv Sena, the Congress, the NCP - which had come to power in Maharashtra in 2019.

Amid this, former Maharashtra CM Prithvi Raj Chavan was quoted by News 18 as saying, "The decision comes as a surprise...but this doesn't mean he is giving up politics."

Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar announced that he was resigning from the post of the NCP chief. His decision was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders.

Few moments later, Sharad Pawar said, "Let us all work together, but accept my resignation." A "committee" is yet to take the decision on Sharad Pawar's resignation.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.