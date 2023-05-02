Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief | Don't lose heart, says Ajit Pawar as supporters get emotional

4 Min(s) Read
Sharad Pawar resigns | NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar Saheb will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new president will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance."
While supporters of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar urged him to withdraw his decision to step down as the party national president, his nephew Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back".
"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time," Ajit Pawar was quoted by ANI as saying.