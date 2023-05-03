Sharad Pawar resigns | Jitendra Awhad quits as National General Secretary, entire Thane unit also steps down

The development came a day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced that he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999.

A series of resignations have followed Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as the NCP president. Jitendra Awhad, the national general secretary of the NCP and all the office bearers of the Thane unit of the party tendered their resignations on Wednesday.

"I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement (to resign from the post of party chief)," Jitendra Awhad told news agency ANI.

In a Twitter post, Awhad wrote in Marathi: "How can we fight without respectable Pawar Saheb...we need him...And that is why, I am resigning from my post as National General Secretary of Nationalist Congress Party...All my office bearers in Thane, including me, have also resigned from their posts."

The development came a day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday that he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999. The dramatic move could have a bearing on national and Maharashtra politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement by Pawar at an event in Mumbai to release the updated version of his Marathi autobiography stunned leaders and workers of his party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the 82-year-old wily Maratha strongman to reconsider the surprise decision.

"I am with you, but not as NCP chief," Pawar told the emotional party workers.

A meeting of a committee of party leaders -- which Pawar said should decide on the election for his successor -- was held at his residence later. After the meeting, his nephew Ajit Pawar announced that his uncle will need two to three days to "think over" his decision on resignation.

Conveying his message to the protesting party workers, Ajit Pawar requested NCP functionaries not to resign from their posts. "He (Sharad Pawar) has said he has made his decision, but he will need two-three days to think it over on account of your insistence. But he will think it over only when all workers go home," Ajit Pawar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The announcement by the NCP president, a key Congress ally, came less than a fortnight after his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule indicated there will be two political "blasts" in 15 days, one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar formed the NCP after he was expelled by Congress for raising the issue of Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin. A four-time Maharashtra chief minister who also served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in forging the unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to form the MVA government in Maharashtra after the 2019 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)