Sharad Pawar resigns | Jitendra Awhad quits as National General Secretary, entire Thane unit also steps down

The development came a day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced that he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999.

A series of resignations have followed Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as the NCP president. Jitendra Awhad, the national general secretary of the NCP and all the office bearers of the Thane unit of the party tendered their resignations on Wednesday.

"I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement (to resign from the post of party chief)," Jitendra Awhad told news agency ANI.

In a Twitter post, Awhad wrote in Marathi: "How can we fight without respectable Pawar Saheb...we need him...And that is why, I am resigning from my post as National General Secretary of Nationalist Congress Party...All my office bearers in Thane, including me, have also resigned from their posts."