English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSharad Pawar resigns | Jitendra Awhad quits as National General Secretary, entire Thane unit also steps down

Sharad Pawar resigns | Jitendra Awhad quits as National General Secretary, entire Thane unit also steps down

Sharad Pawar resigns | Jitendra Awhad quits as National General Secretary, entire Thane unit also steps down
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 3:53:55 PM IST (Updated)

The development came a day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced that he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999.

A series of resignations have followed Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as the NCP president. Jitendra Awhad, the national general secretary of the NCP and all the office bearers of the Thane unit of the party tendered their resignations on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


"I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement (to resign from the post of party chief)," Jitendra Awhad told news agency ANI.
In a Twitter post, Awhad wrote in Marathi: "How can we fight without respectable Pawar Saheb...we need him...And that is why, I am resigning from my post as National General Secretary of Nationalist Congress Party...All my office bearers in Thane, including me, have also resigned from their posts."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X