Sharad Pawar News LIVE | Ajit Pawar says 'saheb' won't take back his decision, Jayant Patil gets emotional

Sharad Pawar to party workers opposing his resignation: "Let us all work together, but accept my resignation."
LIVE | Jayant Patil gets emotional as Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief
'Hope the new president of NCP will stay with MVA'
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said, "We hope that the new president of NCP will stay with MVA".
Sharad Pawar will be active: Ajit Pawar
"The NCP works because of him...Whenever he takes decision, he consults others in the party," Ajit Pawar said.
Sharad Pawar LIVE | Your life is ours, ours' life is yours, say supporters
'It's a big loss for NCP,' says Nana Patole on Sharad Pawar's resignation
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said he don't know why Pawar stepped down as the party chief. "It's a big loss for NCP," he said, adding that the move won't affect the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) - a coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.
Ajit Pawar's first reaction after Sharad Pawar's resignition
Ajit Pawar said, "We are a family. The committee will take a decision on this. 'Saheb' (Sharad Pawar) has said he will accept whatever the committee will decide."
Is there a possibility of Sharad Pawar rolling back his decision?
The decision is in the hands of a committee. Sharad Pawar has said that he will agree with whatever decision the committee will take.
WATCH | Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar protested against his announcement to step down as the national president of NCP. Click here to watch video
Supporters of Sharad Pawar get emotional: "We won't be able to work if you step aside"
Supporters of Sharad Pawar are reportedly urging him to take back his decision to quit as NCP's national president. NCP leader Jayant Patil said, "This is not going to benefit the youth of the party. We won't be able to work if you step aside."
Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief
In a surprise move, Sharad Pawar stepped down as the NCP chief on Tuesday. "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," Pawar said. This triggered protest by Sharad Pawar's supporters who reportedly urged him to take back his decision. "Will continue to work for the party," Pawar had said while announcing his resignation. Read full story here.