No vacancy for NCP chief post, Sharad Pawar hasn’t relented on withdrawing decision: Praful Patel

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has not chosen a new chief in place of Sharad Pawar, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Wednesday, adding that the Pawar has not relented to his supporters' appeal to withdraw his resignation.

"Pawar yesterday said there should be a generational change. Maybe he wanted a new generation to step forward. None of us knew about it beforehand. He has asked for some time and we should grant him that," Patel said.
Soon after Pawar announced his decision to step down from the party's top post, several leaders and party workers had made an emotional appeal to him to withdraw his decision.
