Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief after 23 years | A look at his political journey

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar has stepped down as the party's chief after leading it for more than two decades since its formation in 1999. Pawar's announcement on Tuesday surprised many party workers and leaders. However, the veteran politician clarified that he would not retire from active politics and would continue to work for the people of Maharashtra and India.

The four-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra surprised his party workers and leaders by making the announcement at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. He thanked the people of Maharashtra and his party workers for their support over the last six decades and announced a panel of senior party leaders to decide the future roadmap of the party. NCP’s influential leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar was also present at the event.

Though Sharad Pawar has not revealed any specific reason for his resignation, the announcement comes amid the speculations of his nephew Ajit Pawar, who sways a significant influence among the party leaders, cosying up to BJP.

At look at Sharad Pawar's political journey

Born on December 12, 1940, in Baramati, Maharashtra, Pawar's political career spans over six decades. He started his political journey in the 1960s as a member of the Congress party's youth wing.

He was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1967 from the Baramati constituency at the age of 26. Pawar went on to become the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1978 at the age of 38.

Pawar served as the chief minister of Maharashtra four times — in 1978, 1988, 1993 and 1994. He also served as the Union defence minister and agriculture minister.

He was instrumental in the formation of the NCP in 1999, along with PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar after they were expelled from the Indian National Congress.

Pawar's political acumen and his ability to form alliances helped him become one of the most influential politicians in Maharashtra. In 2019, he played a crucial role in building an alliance among the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra after the assembly elections.

“I was shocked when I got a call on November 23, 2019, around 6.30 am that Ajit and a few NCP MLAs were at Raj Bhavan and Ajit was taking the oath with Fadnavis,” he wrote in the book.

The move was seen as a betrayal by the NCP, which was trying to form a coalition with Shiv Sena and the Congress. However, after failing to persuade enough MLAs to defect with him, Ajit Pawar subsequently returned to the NCP fold.

Sharad Pawar's revelation came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar may switch sides again to become the chief minister. However, he has denied the rumours and affirmed his commitment to the NCP. The NCP has been an important player in Maharashtra politics for decades, with Sharad Pawar at its helm.

Despite his long and illustrious career, Pawar has been embroiled in several controversies over the years. In 2010, he was accused of being involved in the Lavasa scam, in which he was alleged to have favoured a real estate company for personal gains. However, Pawar denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him.

Pawar's announcement to step down as the NCP chief has raised questions about the party's future leadership. The veteran politician has not named his successor, and a committee comprising of his daughter Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal, and others will be formed to decide who will take up the mantle.