Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief after 23 years | A look at his political journey

Sharad Pawar's announcement to step down as the NCP chief has raised questions about the party's future leadership. The veteran politician has not named his successor,
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar has stepped down as the party's chief after leading it for more than two decades since its formation in 1999. Pawar's announcement on Tuesday surprised many party workers and leaders. However, the veteran politician clarified that he would not retire from active politics and would continue to work for the people of Maharashtra and India.
#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
The four-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra surprised his party workers and leaders by making the announcement at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. He thanked the people of Maharashtra and his party workers for their support over the last six decades and announced a panel of senior party leaders to decide the future roadmap of the party. NCP’s influential leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar was also present at the event.
