Sharad Pawar asks 'should an educational degree be political issue?' | A look at his stance on recent issues

Pawar's statements and stance on various issues assume significance as it has been at odds with that of Opposition parties who have been planning to form a third front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 general elections. Pawar's NCP is key to forming this front.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has time and again drawn attention towards issues of employment, inflation, and law and order. While reacting to the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification, Pawar asked why the educational degrees of individuals have become political issues in the country.

"Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue in the country when we are facing unemployment, law and order and inflation?" Pawar asked. He demanded discussions on other key issues.

"Today, differences are being created among people in the name of religion and caste. Crops have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. Discussions are necessary on these issues," Pawar said.

Pawar's statement came days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raked up the issue of PM Modi’s educational qualifications after the Gujarat High Court fined him Rs 25,000 for an RTI plea on Modi’s degrees.

Several controversies have been clouding political arena ahead of the crucial Karnataka election and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, the NCP chief never missed out on an opportunity to bring focus on the issues of tribal groups, farmers and the youth.

His stance on the PM's degree is not the first instance wherein Pawar’s views appeared at variance with the opposition bloc on targeting the government.

Here's what he said in the past while reacting to the some controversies:

1. On Adani issue

On the demand of the Congress and other opposition parties for a JPC probe into allegations of fraud and stock manipulation in the Adani conglomerate , Pawar toed a different line.

He objected to a JPC probe and said: "My party has supported the JPC, but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out."

Pawar said the "names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country". He believed that other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important.

#WATCH | Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/FnJreX77mm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

He even questioned the credibility and motives of the international shortseller Hindenburg, whose claims about the overvaluation of Adani Group's stocks had triggered a crash in their share prices.

He, however, batted for a Supreme Court-monitored panel to probe the issue, saying that it'll be a "better way to bring out the truth".

While Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took his statement with some positivity, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the "TMC, NCP have their own opinion about Adani but it will not affect opposition unity".

2. On Savarkar

Sharad Pawar said earlier that nobody can ignore late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar's sacrifice for the country's independence struggle, but disagreements over him cannot be made a national issue today. He even asked people to focus on Savarkar's progressive side, India Today reported earlier.

This is in stark opposition to the Congress's stance that Savarkar "helped the British". Rahul Gandhi has said in 2022: "He (Savarkar) betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear."

Recently, when asked if he will apologise for his “Modi surname” remark in 2019, Rahul Gandhi said, "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology", in an apparent reference to Savarkar writing a mercy petition to the British while he was jailed during the freedom struggle. Savarkar was let go because of his apology letter while other freedom fighters remained in jail. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly "insulting" Savarkar.

3. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Sharad Pawar said the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP was "against the basic tenets of the Constitution, where democratic values are being curtailed". Gandhi was stripped off his MP status after a Gujarat court convicted and sentenced him in the 'Modi surname' case.

A rift in Opposition?

Amid speculations that the Opposition remains divided, Pawar maintained that "when several parties come together, there is bound to be different opinions...I don’t know who claims this (that there is no Opposition unity)".

An India Express report quoted him as saying that the most pressing issues in today’s time are unemployment, price rise and farmers’ plight. "These three major issues need to be highlighted by us as an Opposition," he said.

A look at Pawar's stance on other issues

> On importing dairy products: Citing a news report about the government's intention to import Dairy products like Butter and Ghee, Pawar said: "Any decision by the central government in this regards will be totally unacceptable". He said importing these products "will directly affect the income of domestic milk producers".

> On agricultural export: Pawar said agriculture export should increase in the country. Hitting out at the Centre he said that some policies taken by the central government in the country "have not had favorable results".

"Marathwada, Khandesh and Vidarbha were once major cotton growing regions. Recently, there is discomfort among the farmers that the cotton is not getting the right price," the NCP chief noted.