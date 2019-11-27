Sharad Pawar-play puts Supriya Sule at NCP's centre stage
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:09 PM IST
Supriya Sule was part of all the meetings and the negotiations that her father Sharad Pawar did towards the formation of the Maharashtra government.
As Sharad Pawar emerges from shadows to becoming the strong Maratha, Sule will be the next heir apparent in the NCP.
In the past few days, Supriya Sule was part of the hectic activity and even close Pawar aide Praful Patel was missing.
