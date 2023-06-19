Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Various politicians from different parties wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, as he turned 53. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Kamal Hassan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other politicians from his own party wished him on Twitter.

On Monday, as the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned 53, birthday wishes poured in from politicians across party lines.

National Congress Party president Sharad Pawar wished for Gandhi's healthy and happy life.

"Best wishes to Congress Leader Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a healthy and happy life and success in all his future endeavors," said Pawar on Twitter.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also greeted Gandhi, "Best wishes to Congress Leader Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a healthy and happy life and success in all his future endeavors."

Amongst those who wished, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin talked about marching together to save the democratic ethos of India.

"Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together," Stalin said in a tweet.

Also, actor-politician Kamal Hassan wished Gandhi by praising Gandhi for facing adversity with smile.

Haasan, who is the Makkal Needhi Maiam party president, tweeted: "I wish my friend @RahulGandhi a joyous birthday. You have faced adversity with a smile and responded to hate with love. May you have a long life with continued happiness and health."

Many politicians from his own party like Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Karnataka CM K Siddaramaiah also greeted the Congress leader who turned 53 on Monday.