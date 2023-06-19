Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

By CNBCTV18.com

Various politicians from different parties wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, as he turned 53. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Kamal Hassan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other politicians from his own party wished him on Twitter.

On Monday, as the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned 53, birthday wishes poured in from politicians across party lines.

National Congress Party president Sharad Pawar wished for Gandhi's healthy and happy life. "Best wishes to Congress Leader Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a healthy and happy life and success in all his future endeavors," said Pawar on Twitter.