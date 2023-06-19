CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 7:36:41 PM IST (Updated)

Various politicians from different parties wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, as he turned 53. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Kamal Hassan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other politicians from his own party wished him on Twitter.

On Monday, as the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned 53, birthday wishes poured in from politicians across party lines.

National Congress Party president Sharad Pawar wished for Gandhi's  healthy and happy life.
"Best wishes to Congress Leader Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a healthy and happy life and success in all his future endeavors," said Pawar on Twitter.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X