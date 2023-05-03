Rohit Pawar on possible contenders list for NCP chief | Who is he

Rohit Pawar comes from the fourth generation of the Pawar family being the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Dr Appasaheb Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar stepped down as the party president on Tuesday to pave the way for a new generation of leadership. The four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister announced his decision during the release of his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Sangati' in Mumbai.

The NCP patriarch also named a panel of senior party leaders, which included the names of his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar , to decide the future course of action.

Following the announcement, there have been many speculations around who will be Sharad Pawar's successor, with many names floating in the political circles of Maharashtra. One of those names is Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar.

Rohit, is currently the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency of Maharashtra. He is the fourth generation Pawar being seen as the next party president — being the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Dr Appasaheb Pawar.

Who is Rohit Pawar?

Rohit Rajendra Pawar is the grandson of Padmashree winner, Dr Appasaheb Pawar — an agriculturist who extensively worked to bring sustainable livelihood and prosperity to the farmers.

Rohit was born in Baramati on September 29, 1985. His father, Rajendra Appasaheb Pawar, was also an agriculturist, who served in the Agriculture Development Trust and Baramati Agro Ltd.

Rohit's mother, Sunanda Pawar, is a businesswoman and social activist who worked for women's empowerment, as per Rohit’s official website.

He is married to economist Kunti Pawar and the couple has two children — Anandita and Shivansh.

Early Life and Career

Rohit Pawar finished his schooling from the Vidya Pratisthan and pursued a Bachelor of Management degree from the University of Mumbai in 2007.

He was appointed as the CEO of Baramati Agro at the age of 21. In 2018-19, he became the Youngest President of the Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA).

He contested the Pune Zilla Parishad Elections in 2017 and won with a record number of votes.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Rohit Pawar managed to breach the stronghold of the BJP in the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency by defeating Ram Shinde, a cabinet minister in the government of Devendra Fadnavis.

As an MLA, he established several initiatives including the 'Karjat-Jamkhed Integrated Development Foundation (KJIDF), and the Srujan Foundation which focuses on the development of the youth.

He has been actively campaigning for the Vidhan Sabha, Zila Parishad, and Panchayat elections in the past three years.

Rohit was also elected as the president of the MCA International Stadium, Pune, in 2023.

He is close to his great uncle Sharad Pawar, and it is believed that he is being groomed on the fundamentals of public life by the veteran leader.