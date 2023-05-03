Rohit Pawar on possible contenders list for NCP chief | Who is he

Rohit Pawar comes from the fourth generation of the Pawar family being the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Dr Appasaheb Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar stepped down as the party president on Tuesday to pave the way for a new generation of leadership. The four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister announced his decision during the release of his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Sangati' in Mumbai.

The NCP patriarch also named a panel of senior party leaders, which included the names of his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar , to decide the future course of action.

Following the announcement, there have been many speculations around who will be Sharad Pawar's successor, with many names floating in the political circles of Maharashtra. One of those names is Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar.