English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsRohit Pawar on possible contenders list for NCP chief | Who is he

Rohit Pawar on possible contenders list for NCP chief | Who is he

Rohit Pawar on possible contenders list for NCP chief | Who is he
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 4:13:02 PM IST (Published)

Rohit Pawar comes from the fourth generation of the Pawar family being the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Dr Appasaheb Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar stepped down as the party president on Tuesday to pave the way for a new generation of leadership. The four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister announced his decision during the release of his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Sangati' in Mumbai.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The NCP patriarch also named a panel of senior party leaders, which included the names of his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, to decide the future course of action.
Following the announcement, there have been many speculations around who will be Sharad Pawar's successor, with many names floating in the political circles of Maharashtra. One of those names is Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X