    Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal on Delhi Ordinance, to help bring other parties on board
    By Vinaya Deshpande  May 25, 2023 9:25:38 PM IST (Updated)

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar extends full support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is seeking an opposition consensus against the central government’s ordinance for the control of services in Delhi.

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar. Both the parties have a regional stronghold and are being wooed by the AAP convener in his tirade against the BJP to seek an opposition consensus against the central government’s ordinance for the control of services in Delhi.

    Pawar extended complete support to Kejriwal, adding that he will help bring other parties on board. “I have been in parliament for 56 years. The biggest benefit is that I have friends across states and parties, who I have worked with," he said.
    But while both Thackeray and Pawar are nationally recognised leaders, their support might mean precious little in the numbers battle. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has three MPs in Rajya Sabha – Anil Desai, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut. The NCP has four MPs in the upper house – Sharad Pawar, Fouzia Khan, Vandana Chavan and Praful Patel.
