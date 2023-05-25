Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal on Delhi Ordinance, to help bring other parties on board

NCP chief Sharad Pawar extends full support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is seeking an opposition consensus against the central government’s ordinance for the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar. Both the parties have a regional stronghold and are being wooed by the AAP convener in his tirade against the BJP to seek an opposition consensus against the central government’s ordinance for the control of services in Delhi.

Pawar extended complete support to Kejriwal, adding that he will help bring other parties on board. “I have been in parliament for 56 years. The biggest benefit is that I have friends across states and parties, who I have worked with," he said.