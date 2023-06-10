Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule working presidents of the party in the presence of Ajit Pawar.
Sharad Pawar on Saturday appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party. The party chief made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.
Pawar has put Patel the party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa, and Rajya Sabha.
While Sule will be the head of NCP affairs in Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, and issues related to women, youth, students, and the Lok Sabha. Even former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will report to Sule on party matters.
Pawar made the announcement in presence of his nephew Ajit Pawar, a key member of the party. Ajit Pawar congratulated Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and others who have been assigned responsibilities in the party, through a tweet.
"MP Prafullabhai Patel, MP Supriyatai Sule, MP Sunil Tatkare, Dr. Yogananda Shastri, K.K. Sharma, P.P. Mohammad Faisal, Narendra Verma, Jitendra Awad, S. R. Colleagues Kohli, Naseem Siddiqui have been given various important responsibilities within the party. Congratulations to all these colleagues! It is believed that all the colleagues will successfully fulfill the responsibilities given by the honorable sahab," said Ajit Pawar in a tweet.
Last month, Pawar offered to leave party president's chair which was followed by remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.
An NCP panel formed to decide on Pawar's offer rejected his resignation on May 5 and urged him to continue in the chair of the party president.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
First Published: Jun 10, 2023 2:11 PM IST
