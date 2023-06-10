Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule working presidents of the party in the presence of Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party. The party chief made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

Pawar has put Patel the party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa, and Rajya Sabha.

While Sule will be the head of NCP affairs in Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, and issues related to women, youth, students, and the Lok Sabha. Even former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will report to Sule on party matters.