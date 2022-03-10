0

Shamli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shamli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Shamli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Shamli constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Shamli is an assembly constituency in the Shamli district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Shamli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shamli was won by Tejendra Nirwal of the BJP. He defeated INC's Pankaj Kumar Malik.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pankaj Kumar Malik.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Tejendra Nirwal garnered 70085 votes, securing 35.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29720 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.14 percent.
The total number of voters in the Shamli constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Shamli constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
