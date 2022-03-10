Sham Chaurasi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sham Chaurasi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sham Chaurasi is an assembly constituency in the Hoshiarpur district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Sham Chaurasi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sham Chaurasi was won by Pawan Kumar Adia of the INC. He defeated AAP's Dr Ravjot Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Mohinder Kaur Josh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pawan Kumar Adia garnered 46,612 votes, securing 37.62 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3,815 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.08 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sham Chaurasi constituency stands at 1,77,269 with 85,881 male voters and 91,383 female voters.