Shakur Basti assembly seat: AAP's Satyendar Jain aims for hat-trick
Updated : January 16, 2020 12:01 PM IST
The Shakur Basti assembly constituency is part of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, bagged by the BJP in the 2019 general elections.
The Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates from the constituency.
The Assembly constituency includes old and new Multan Nagar, Paschim Puri, Paschim Vihar, Peera Garhi, Pitampura, Saraswati Vihar, Rani Bagh, Rishi Nagar and Saraswati Vihar.
