Shaktikanta Das Celebrates 66th Birthday: Interesting facts about the RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das, the current RBI Governor, was appointed as the head of the central bank after holding crucial posts as an IAS officer and in the Finance Ministry.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das celebrates his 66th birthday on February 26. In his career spanning more than 25 years, Das has had numerous accomplishments which include serving as the Economic Affairs Secretary, coordinating with different worldwide gatherings on monetary issues, heading the controlling board of trustees, and more.

Das retired from the 1980 batch as an IAS officer. He was appointed as the Economic Affairs Secretary between 2015 and 2017 in the Finance Ministry during the tenure of Arun Jaitley.

He took over office from Urjit Patel in December 2018 and he continues to serve as the 25th RBI Governor.

Here’s a look at some interesting facts about Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das was a member of the 15th Finance Commission, and he was also India's Sherpa to G20 in 2017.

Despite the fact that he majored in History, Das has managed financial aspects and money all through his vocation.

Das has taken mid-career courses and training programmes at various institutes including the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta, and the Administrative Staff College in Hyderabad.

He was the one who helped spearhead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move in 2016.

During his stint in the IAS, he served more than 15 years in finance in various departments, including the Finance Department of the Tamil Nadu government for seven years. Then for eight years he served in different departments of the Ministry of Finance in the Centre.

Das became a popular face when he regularly appeared on televised press conferences as Economic Affairs Secretary after the demonetisation of November 2016.

Das can speak Odia, Tamil, Hindi, and English.

He is often recalled as the officer who delivered information in English, Hindi, and even in Tamil.