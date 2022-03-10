Shahkot Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shahkot Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

0

Shahkot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Shahkot constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Shahkot is an assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.
The Shahkot legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Shahkot was won by Ajit Singh Kohar of the SAD. He defeated INC's Hardev Singh Ladi.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Ajit Singh Kohar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ajit Singh Kohar garnered 46,913 votes, securing 34.66 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,905 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.62 percent.
The total number of voters in the Shahkot constituency stands at 1,81,946 with 88,230 male voters and 93,715 female voters.
The Shahkot constituency has a literacy level of 83 percent.
