#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Shahjahanpur rape case: BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested by UP SIT

Updated : September 20, 2019 10:36 AM IST

Chinmayanand's arrest comes on the complaint of a 23-year-old law student, who accused him of blackmail and rape in a video message posted on the social media on August 23.
The Supreme Court ordered the UP government to set up a SIT to probe the allegations.
SIT chief Bharati Singh confirmed Chinmayanand's arrest.
Shahjahanpur rape case: BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested by UP SIT
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

Alliance Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag from October 1

Alliance Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag from October 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV