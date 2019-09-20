Shahjahanpur rape case: BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested by UP SIT
Updated : September 20, 2019 10:36 AM IST
Chinmayanand's arrest comes on the complaint of a 23-year-old law student, who accused him of blackmail and rape in a video message posted on the social media on August 23.
The Supreme Court ordered the UP government to set up a SIT to probe the allegations.
SIT chief Bharati Singh confirmed Chinmayanand's arrest.
