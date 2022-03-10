Shahjahanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shahjahanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shahjahanpur is an assembly constituency in the Shahjahanpur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Shahjahanpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shahjahanpur was won by Suresh Kumar Khanna of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Tanveer Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Suresh Kumar Khanna.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Kumar Khanna garnered 100734 votes, securing 48.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19203 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.32 percent.