Shahganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shahganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shahganj is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Shahganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shahganj was won by Shailendra Yadav Lalai of the SP. He defeated SBSP's Rana Ajeet Pratap Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shailendra Yadav 'Lalaee'.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shailendra Yadav Lalai garnered 67818 votes, securing 31.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9162 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.28 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shahganj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Shahganj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.