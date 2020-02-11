#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy; AAP's Amanatullah Khan wins by nearly 70,000 votes

Updated : February 11, 2020 10:10 PM IST

AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan had an unassailable lead of 81,000 votes over BJP's Braham Singh.
In the initial trends, BJP's Braham Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Khan later took a huge lead and is all set to retain the seat.
The city's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency.
Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy; AAP's Amanatullah Khan wins by nearly 70,000 votes

You May Also Like

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

CBI registers case against Educomp Solutions directors for defrauding SBI-led consortium of Rs 1,955 crore

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Hyundai Motor India aims to export 1.9 lakh vehicles this year

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Indian Army major develops world's 1st bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
PollWill you buy an EV?
close
Will you buy an electric vehicle?
Tell us
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.

What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?

In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.
Advertisement