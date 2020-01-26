Politics
Shaheen Bagh fails to turn Republic Day into show of strength
Updated : January 26, 2020 01:14 PM IST
A protester at the venue conceded that they had hoped to attract ten lakh people for the event but could not.
The national flag was hoisted at the protest venue by the mother of Rohith Vemula, deceased student of the University of Hyderabad.
The protesters, numbering a few thousand, recited the national anthem in unison as they observed India's 71st Republic Day.
