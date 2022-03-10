Shahabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shahabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Shahabad is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Shahabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Shahabad was won by Rajani Tiwari of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Asif Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Babu Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajani Tiwari garnered 99624 votes, securing 45.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4260 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.94 percent.