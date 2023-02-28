Shah, Nadda hold deliberations with BJP leaders to plan out strategies for Telangana polls 

According to sources, the meeting which lasted around 4 hours was linked to the polls as the state’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress, too, have intensified their campaign. BJP National President JP Nadda chaired the meeting at his residence in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP national Organisation General Secretary BL Santhosh, National vice president of BJP DK Aruna, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Sudhakar Reddy-TN Co- incharge, K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy, Vijay Santhi, Vivek Venkatswamy, NEC member Etala Rajendran, G Mohan Rao and Muralidhar Rao and others were present at the meeting.

Source said that the first round of meeting was held with Nadda, Shah and Sanjay. It lasted for around 2 hours, and after that the second round of meeting was held with all the state leaders.

"The agenda which was discussed at today's meeting was the plan and strategy of upcoming polls like big and small public meetings and rallies and the booth strengthening programme were discussed," ANI News agency quoted a source as saying.

The tall leaders also reviewed previous important programme feedback like “Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa” and “Praja sangrama yatra” at the meeting.

To increase its reach with the public ahead of the assembly elections, the party is running several programmes such as “Praja Gosha BJP Bharosa” and “Praja Sangram yatra”.

The mass outreach programme, ’Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ (people’s suffering – BJP’s assurance) is aimed at strengthening the party’s leadership at the grassroots level and "expose" the BRS government’s alleged failures, and through these campaigns, the party is receiving massive positive responses from the public.

Recently, the party launched a its election campaign with 11,000 street corner meetings across the state, starting from February 10. The campaign kick-started on February 10 and lasted till February 25. The saffron party had announced a target to organise 11,000 street corner meetings in 15 days.

According to the sources, a state presidential election will be held soon as the BJP president Sanjay Bandi's term is going to end in the first week of March, but another source from the party speculated that his term as the party President would be extended.

Earlier in the national executive meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the "Praja Sangram Yatra" and asked all the states to learn from his journey and appreciated his struggle and hard work.