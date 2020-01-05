#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Several students, teachers injured as armed miscreants go on a rampage at JNU hostels

Updated : January 05, 2020 08:47 PM IST

Visuals from the spot showed a profusely bleeding JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.
According to reports from the spot, a mob of outsiders, brandishing lathis, from Munirka area had entered the campus.
Several students, teachers injured as armed miscreants go on a rampage at JNU hostels
