Several students, teachers injured as armed miscreants go on a rampage at JNU hostels
Updated : January 05, 2020 08:47 PM IST
Visuals from the spot showed a profusely bleeding JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.
According to reports from the spot, a mob of outsiders, brandishing lathis, from Munirka area had entered the campus.
