Several students, teachers injured as armed miscreants go on a rampage at JNU hostels

Several students, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were badly injured in violence between ABVP and Left students at the JNU campus on Sunday evening. Outsiders were also reportedly involved.

Visuals from the spot showed a profusely bleeding Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod. She was taken to a nearby hospital. General secretary Satish Chandra was also injured, while some teachers had also been allegedly assaulted.



A video of Sabarmati hostel in JNU being vandalised. Masked people seen holding sticks and creating terror. pic.twitter.com/2edmwinWaf

Earlier, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhayrthi Parishad (ABVP) accused Left students of vandalising the Periyar Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel.

"Around four to five hundred members of the Left gathered around the Periyar hostel, vandalised the hostel and forcibly entered the hostel to thrash the ABVP activists inside," ABVP's JNU unit president Durgesh told IANS.

The ABVP claims its presidential candidate Manish Jangid was injured badly and may have suffered a fractured hand.

He further alleged that stones were also hurled at students which caused severe head injuries to some of them.

"They hurled stones, used batons to thrash students inside," he added.

However, the JNUSU led by the Left student wing was quick to brush off claims and instead targeted the ABVP and the administration for spreading false narrative.