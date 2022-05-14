Seven times 'motormouth' Biplab Deb courted controversy

Biplab Kumar Deb, who on Saturday resigned from as Chief Minister of Tripura, stepped down from his post a year ahead of the state polls in 2023.
Union minister Bhupender Yadav and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde will be the central observers for the election of the new chief minister, according to the Indian Express.
Biplab Deb, since his elevation as CM in 2018, often remained at the centre of controversy. He had also held the home portfolio and was accused by the opposition for using police against political rivals.
The Tripura Congress had demanded the resignation of CM Biplab Kumar Deb for the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state. Alleging the failure to provide security to people and government inaction in maintaining law and order, congress leader and former BJP minister Sudip Roy Barman threatened to launch a civil disobedience movement to protest the sharp rise of lawlessness in the state.
From saying that satellites existed during the Mahabharata times to calling Punjabis and Jats "less intelligent", Deb courted controversy several times for his outrageous comments.