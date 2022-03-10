Sevata Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sevata Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sevata is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sevata legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sevata was won by Gyan Tiwari of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Engineer Mohammad Nasim.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mahendra Kumar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gyan Tiwari garnered 94697 votes, securing 44.23 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 43659 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.39 percent.