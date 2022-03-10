0

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sevapuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Sevapuri constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sevapuri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sevapuri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Sevapuri is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sevapuri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sevapuri was won by Neel Ratan Singh Patel 'Neelu' of the ADAL.
He defeated SP's Surendra Singh Patel.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Surendra Singh Patel.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Neel Ratan Singh Patel 'Neelu' garnered 103423 votes, securing 50.08 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 49182 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.82 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sevapuri constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Sevapuri constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
