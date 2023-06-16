Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery, AIADMK takes dig at CM Stalin over minister's arrest

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji is currently in judicial custody till June 28. In its order on Thursday, the court had allowed his medical treatment till further orders.

Doctors of Kauvery Hospital advised Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthil Balaji to undergo early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG), a medical statement issued by the hospital read. It added that Balaji is undergoing further tests and based on assessment, bypass surgery will be planned.

Earlier in the day, Senthil was shifted from a government hospital to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami took a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin over his visit to the hospital to see Balaji. Palaniswami said Stalin had visited Senthil Balaji at the hospital "due to fear that he might reveal some information to the Enforcement Department". He claimed that not only the CM, but his ministers are also panicking due to this.

"If Balaji reveals the truth, then Stalin's political career will be affected....You can't do anything to AIADMK workers," Palaniswami said.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-job scam late Wednesday.

He was admitted to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai as he complained of uneasiness after being questioned by the Enforcement Department. A video of him breaking down had emerged on social media when the incident happened.

His arrest came after long hours of interrogation and raids by the ED at his office and home premises, including in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Karur and Erode, on Tuesday which stretched on till early Wednesday morning.

Earlier, another state minister PK Sekar Babu claimed that Balaji had been tortured and cited TV visuals, according to the news agency PTI.

The case against Balaji

The case against Senthil Balaji involves allegations of a 2014 recruitment scam when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK-led state government.

The case came up when one K. Arulmani filed a complaint against him in 2018. Arulmani had alleged that Balaji took bribes in order to hand out jobs when a notification for the recruitment of driver and conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was issued in 2014.