Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery, AIADMK takes dig at CM Stalin over minister's arrest

homepolitics NewsSenthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery, AIADMK takes dig at CM Stalin over minister's arrest

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 2:05:54 PM IST (Published)

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji is currently in judicial custody till June 28. In its order on Thursday, the court had allowed his medical treatment till further orders.

Doctors of Kauvery Hospital advised Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthil Balaji to undergo early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG), a medical statement issued by the hospital read. It added that Balaji is undergoing further tests and based on assessment, bypass surgery will be planned.

Earlier in the day, Senthil was shifted from a government hospital to a private hospital.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami took a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin over his visit to the hospital to see Balaji. Palaniswami said Stalin had visited Senthil Balaji at the hospital "due to fear that he might reveal some information to the Enforcement Department". He claimed that not only the CM, but his ministers are also panicking due to this.
