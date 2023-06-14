Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28, to undergo treatment

The minister, who broke down earlier during his arrest, had been administered a coronary angiogram and was advised bypass surgery. The court has allowed his medical treatment till further orders.

Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested for alleged money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 28.

The minister, who broke down earlier during his arrest , had been administered a coronary angiogram and was advised bypass surgery. The court has allowed his medical treatment till further orders.

After Madras High Court justice R Sakthivel recused from hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji’s wife Megala, the ED filed a remand petition which Chennai Principal District Judge S Alli visited the Omandurar government hospital where he was admitted.

Balaji has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED linked to the cash-for-jobs scam when he was state Transport Minister in 2014.

Balaji had complained of 'uneasiness' after his arrest and was hospitalised at the Omandurar government hospital.

His arrest came after long hours of interrogation and raids by the ED at his office and home premises, including in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Karur and Erode, on Tuesday which stretched on till early Wednesday morning.

Earlier, another state minister PK Sekar Babu claimed that Balaji had been tortured and cited TV visuals, according to news agency PTI.

Also read: More on the cash for jobs scam in which Senthil Balaji is accused

The case against V. Senthil Balaji involves allegations of a 2014 recruitment scam when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK-led state government.

The case against Balaji came up when one K. Arulmani filed a complaint against him in 2018. Arulmani had alleged that Balaji took bribes in order to hand out jobs when a notification for the recruitment of driver and conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was issued in 2014.