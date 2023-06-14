CNBC TV18
Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28, to undergo treatment

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023

The minister, who broke down earlier during his arrest, had been administered a coronary angiogram and was advised bypass surgery. The court has allowed his medical treatment till further orders.

Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested for alleged money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 28.

After Madras High Court justice R Sakthivel recused from hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji’s wife Megala, the ED filed a remand petition which Chennai Principal District Judge S Alli visited the Omandurar government hospital where he was admitted.
