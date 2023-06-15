CNBC TV18
What led to Senthil Balaji arrest? ED alleges violations, non-cooperation by Tamil Nadu minster | Details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 7:53:43 PM IST (Published)

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that it has recorded the statement of various officials allegedly involved in this 'cash-for-job scam' and they have said that many rules were "violated" while recruiting candidates.

The Enforcement Directorate accused Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji of "misusing" his office for illegal gratification and "engineering" a job racket scam in the state transport undertakings (STU) during 2014-15. Arguing in a local Chennai court against Balaji on Wednesday, the ED said the minister is the "prime suspect" in the cash-for-jobs case.

In its submission, the ED claimed that Balaji "misused his office for illegal gratification and engineered a job racket scam in MTC/TNSTCs (state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC))". It said kickbacks were paid by candidates through his associates.
