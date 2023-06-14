Senthil Balaji arrest LIVE Updates: ED arrest means he loses minister post, says BJP

Mallikarjun Kharge on Senthil Balaji's arrest | WATCH
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the alleged "harassment" of the Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji by the ED. "What was the need to arrest him in the night? Opposition parties will not be scared by all this," he said.
Senthil Balaji's arrest | 'It's absolutely shocking,' says Congress's Kapil Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal on ED action on TN minister Senthil Balaji: "When they've their own govt in the state and Centre, then it becomes 'double-engine' govt. But when another party is ruling in the state and BJP in Centre, it becomes a 'double barrel' govt. They use ED and CBI."
Senthil Balaji's arrest | BJP hit out at DMK govt with 'rate card' for jobs barb
The BJP hit out at the DMK government in Tamil Nadu after the arrest of state minister V Senthil Balaji on corruption charges. The saffron party cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment to accuse opposition parties of having "rate cards" for different jobs in states they are in power. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said Balaji's arrest by the ED is based on evidence and follows the Supreme Court's critical observation about the case involving the former AIADMK leader, now in the ruling DMK. (With inputs from PTI)
Was Senthil Balaji tortured in ED custody?
Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured'. "He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when we called him by his name. He is under observation... doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)...there are symptoms of torture," Babu was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed that till 2 am, ED officials kept "pressuring" Balaji and "then took him to the hospital. Now he's admitted to ICU". Stalin asked why Balaji was "tortured" when he said he will cooperate in the investigation. Read more here
Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram after ED probe
Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital in Chennai early on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises. An official statement by doctors at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital said Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram on Wednesday and a bypass surgery was advised at the earliest.
Senthil Balaji is the first member in MK Stalin Cabinet to be arrested by ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The fresh developments made Balaji the first member in the M K Stalin-led Cabinet to face such an action from a central probe agency.
Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody | WATCH
A high-voltage drama was witnessed outside a government hospital in Chennai in the wee hours of Wednesday when Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was brought for medical examination after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at his official residence in connection to a money-laundering case.
Balaji reportedly broke down as ED officials took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case and brought him to Omandurar Government in Chennai for medical examination. Watch the full story and video here
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai says MK Stalin had once called Balaji a corrupt person
"In 2016, when MK Stalin was the opposition leader, he went to Senthil Balaji's house and also said that Balaji is a corrupt person in this case. In 2018, after S Balaji joined DMK, the (incumbent) chief minister is saying that he is innocent. In 2016, when Income Department had raided Tamil Nadu chief secretarie's office, MK Stalin had welcomed it. Now, the CM said the ED entering secretariat is an affront on federalism is nonsensical," said Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on ED action against state minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case.
Senthil Balaji arrest LIVE Updates: ED arrests means Balaji has to be removed as the minister, says BJP
Before Balaji was sent to the judicial custody, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said: "The day ED arrests Senthil Balaji, he has to be removed from the post of minister. A month ago, we submitted a memorandum to the Governor that Senthil Balaji should be removed from the minister's post. It is the CM's ego that is keeping him, despite the Supreme Court's direction to TN police to file a chargesheet against Senthil Balaji. Not removing him from the minister's post is an affront to the principle of natural justice."
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji sent to 14-day judicial custody
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji has been sent to judicial custody till June 28 by the sessions court in connection with a money laundering case. Huge drama ensued in Chennai after Balaji was reportedly questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 24 hours, following which he was taken to a hospital. In a video posted by ANI, Balaji could be seen breaking down in front of the camera.