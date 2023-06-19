Senthil Balaji arrest: ED moves Supreme Court against Madras HC's order allowing hospital shift

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's decision to permit Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery in a private hospital.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted Balaji's influential position as a minister.
ALSO READ | Who is Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu minister admitted to hospital after ED arrest in cash-for-jobs scam
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on June 21 to address the matter.
This is a developing story with more details to follow.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Third Eye: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code — you need to learn to stop worrying and love the pre-pack
Jun 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read