Senthil Balaji arrest: ED moves Supreme Court against Madras HC's order allowing hospital shift

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's decision to permit Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery in a private hospital.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted Balaji's influential position as a minister.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on June 21 to address the matter.

This is a developing story with more details to follow.