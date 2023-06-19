CNBC TV18
Senthil Balaji arrest: ED moves Supreme Court against Madras HC's order allowing hospital shift
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 11:12:18 AM IST (Published)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's decision to permit Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to undergo bypass surgery in a private hospital.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted Balaji's influential position as a minister.
ALSO READ | Who is Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu minister admitted to hospital after ED arrest in cash-for-jobs scam
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on June 21 to address the matter.
X