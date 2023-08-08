Senior Haryana Congress leaders to visit violence-hit Nuh today

The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge. A judicial inquiry is necessary to ensure that the guilty in the case are not spared and no innocent person faces any trouble, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

A delegation of senior Haryana Congress leaders will visit Nuh district on Tuesday. The delegation will be led by party's state unit chief Udai Bhan with the purpose to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area, hit by communal violence.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed after communal clashes broke out in Nuh when some people allegedly pelted stones on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession on July 31. The violence also spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

"A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udai Bhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday where it will meet the violence-affected victims and the people of the of the area" a statement issued by the party's state unit said on Monday.

The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge. A judicial inquiry is necessary to ensure that the guilty in the case are not spared and no innocent person faces any trouble, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

With inputs from PTI