CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSenior Haryana Congress leaders to visit violence hit Nuh today

Senior Haryana Congress leaders to visit violence-hit Nuh today

Senior Haryana Congress leaders to visit violence-hit Nuh today
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 8, 2023 10:15:32 AM IST (Published)

The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge. A judicial inquiry is necessary to ensure that the guilty in the case are not spared and no innocent person faces any trouble, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

A delegation of senior Haryana Congress leaders will visit Nuh district on Tuesday. The delegation will be led by party's state unit chief Udai Bhan with the purpose to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area, hit by communal violence.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed after communal clashes broke out in Nuh when some people allegedly pelted stones on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession on July 31. The violence also spread to neighbouring Gurugram.
"A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udai Bhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday where it will meet the violence-affected victims and the people of the of the area" a statement issued by the party's state unit said on Monday.
The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge. A judicial inquiry is necessary to ensure that the guilty in the case are not spared and no innocent person faces any trouble, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CongressHaryana

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India

50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India

Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

National Handloom Day | An industry's challenging journey — here's how it weathers the storms of change

National Handloom Day | An industry's challenging journey — here's how it weathers the storms of change

Aug 7, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Aug 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X