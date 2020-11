Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away Wednesday morning after battling COVID-19. Patel passed away at 3:30 am this morning, he was 71.

Patel was critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Patel’s demise.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and was her political adviser. He had often steered the party out of difficult situations.